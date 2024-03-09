Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 9 March 2024 6:23 AM GMT
    date_range 9 March 2024 6:23 AM GMT

    കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ണ​യാ​​​ളെ സി.​ഡി.​എ.​എ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ണ​യാ​​​ളെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ്​ ​​അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (സി.​ഡി.​എ.​എ)

    ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ണ​യാ​​​ളെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ്​ ​​അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (സി.​ഡി.​എ.​എ) ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ മ​ന വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്​ സം​ഭ​വം. അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന​യു​ട​നെ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ്​ ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ്​ അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ സ​മ​യോ​ചി​ത​മാ​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലി​ലൂ​ടെ ആ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Oman News
