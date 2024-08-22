Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 4:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2024 4:24 AM GMT

    ക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി മോ​ഷ​ണം; മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    cattle theft
    Representation Image

    മ​സ​്ക​ത്ത്: ക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി​ക​ളെ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത് ഒ​മാ​ൻ റോ​യ​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ്. നോ​ർ​ത്ത് അ​ൽ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സു​വൈ​ഖ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ ക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി​ക​ളെ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​തെ​ന്നും പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്നും ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി​യ പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:TheftOman NewsCattle
    News Summary - Cattle theft-Three people were arrested
