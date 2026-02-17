Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    17 Feb 2026 10:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    17 Feb 2026 10:31 AM IST

    സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ ക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി മോ​ഷ​ണം; എ​ട്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ ക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി മോ​ഷ​ണം; എ​ട്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    സു​ഹാ​ർ: സു​ഹാ​റി​ൽ ക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി​ക​ളെ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ട്ടു​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. വി​ലാ​യ​ത്ത​ലെ വി​വി​ധ​യി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ന്നു​കാ​ലി​ക​ൾ മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​കു​ന്ന​താ​യ റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടു​ക​ളെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    ഇ​വ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    cattle suhar eight arrested
