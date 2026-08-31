കന്നുകാലികളെ മോഷ്ടിച്ച സംഘം പിടിയിൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 31 Aug 2026 12:14 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 31 Aug 2026 12:14 PM IST
കന്നുകാലികളെ മോഷ്ടിച്ച സംഘം പിടിയിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Cattle theft gang arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ വിവിധ ഫാമുകളിൽ നിന്നും മറ്റുമായി 130-ലധികം കന്നുകാലികളെ മോഷ്ടിച്ച സംഘത്തെ ആർ.ഒ.പി പിടികൂടി. സഹം, ഖാബൂറ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ ഫാമുകളിലും കന്നുകാലി വളർത്തു കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽനിന്നുമായിരുന്നു കവർച്ച നടത്തിയത്. ഈ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ നിന്ന് 130 ലധികം വളർത്തുമൃഗങ്ങളെയാണ് സംഘം കവർന്നത്.
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