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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightകന്നുകാലികളെ മോഷ്ടിച്ച...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Aug 2026 12:14 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Aug 2026 12:14 PM IST

    കന്നുകാലികളെ മോഷ്ടിച്ച സംഘം പിടിയിൽ

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    കന്നുകാലികളെ മോഷ്ടിച്ച സംഘം പിടിയിൽ
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    മസ്കത്ത്: വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ വിവിധ ഫാമുകളിൽ നിന്നും മറ്റുമായി 130-ലധികം കന്നുകാലികളെ മോഷ്ടിച്ച സംഘത്തെ ആർ.ഒ.പി പിടികൂടി. സഹം, ഖാബൂറ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലെ ഫാമുകളിലും കന്നുകാലി വളർത്തു കേന്ദ്രങ്ങളിൽനിന്നുമായിരുന്നു കവർച്ച നടത്തിയത്. ഈ പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ നിന്ന് 130 ലധികം വളർത്തുമൃഗങ്ങളെയാണ് സംഘം കവർന്നത്.

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    TAGS:Oman NewscattleCattle Theftarrest news
    News Summary - Cattle theft gang arrested
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