Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 10:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jan 2025 10:03 AM IST

    കാ​രി​ഫോ​ർ ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം നി​ർ​ത്തി

    carrefour oman
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: പ​തി​റ്റാ​ണ്ടു​ക​ളാ​യി ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സേ​വ​നം ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രു​ന്ന ക്യാ​രി​​ഫോ​റി​ന്റെ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​വ​സാ​ന ദി​വ​സം. കാ​രി​ഫോ​ർ ബ്രാ​ൻ​ഡി​ന് പ​ക​രം പു​തി​യ റീ​ട്ടെ​യി​ൽ ബ്രാ​ൻ​ഡാ​യ ഹൈ​പ്പ​ർ​മാ​ക്‌​സ് എ​ന്ന​പേ​രി​ലാ​കും ഇ​നി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്നാ​ണ​റി​യു​ന്ന​ത്.

    യു.​എ.​ഇ ആ​സ്ഥാ​ന​മാ​യു​ള്ള മ​ജി​ദ് അ​ൽ ഫു​ത്തൈം ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു ​ഫ്ര​ഞ്ച് റീ​ട്ടെ​യി​ൽ ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ ക്യാ​ര​ഫോ​ർ മി​ഡി​ൽ ഈ​സ്റ്റി​ലും വ​ട​ക്കേ ആ​ഫ്രി​ക്ക​യി​ലും ന​ട​ത്തി​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman NewsCarrefour
    News Summary - Carrefour ceases operations in Oman
