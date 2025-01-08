Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 Jan 2025 10:03 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Jan 2025 10:03 AM IST
കാരിഫോർ ഒമാനിൽ പ്രവർത്തനം നിർത്തിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Carrefour ceases operations in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: പതിറ്റാണ്ടുകളായി ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് സേവനം നൽകിയിരുന്ന ക്യാരിഫോറിന്റെ ഒമാനിലെ പ്രവർത്തനം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ചയായിരുന്നു അവസാന ദിവസം. കാരിഫോർ ബ്രാൻഡിന് പകരം പുതിയ റീട്ടെയിൽ ബ്രാൻഡായ ഹൈപ്പർമാക്സ് എന്നപേരിലാകും ഇനി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുക എന്നാണറിയുന്നത്.
യു.എ.ഇ ആസ്ഥാനമായുള്ള മജിദ് അൽ ഫുത്തൈം ആയിരുന്നു ഫ്രഞ്ച് റീട്ടെയിൽ കമ്പനിയായ ക്യാരഫോർ മിഡിൽ ഈസ്റ്റിലും വടക്കേ ആഫ്രിക്കയിലും നടത്തിയിരുന്നത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story