സലാലയിൽ കരോൾ ഗാന മത്സരം 19ന്

Posted Ondate_range 11 Dec 2025 12:23 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Dec 2025 12:23 PM IST
സലാലയിൽ കരോൾ ഗാന മത്സരം 19ന്text_fields
News Summary - Carol singing competition in Salalah on the 19th
സലാല: കലാ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ കിമോത്തി അൽ ബാനി ക്രിസ്മസിനോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് ഗ്രൂപ് കരോൾ ഗാനമത്സരം സംഘടിപ്പിക്കും. ഡിസംബർ 19ന് വൈകീട്ട് 3.30 മുതൽ വിമൻസ് അസോസിയേഷൻ ഹാളിലാണ് പരിപാടി. മത്സരത്തിൽ വിവിധ ചർച്ചുകളുടേതുൾപ്പെടെ 10 ടീമുകൾ ഇതുവരെ രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്തതായി കോഓഡിനേറ്റർ ഹാഷിം മുണ്ടേപ്പാടം അറിയിച്ചു. വിജയികളാകുന്ന ടീമുകൾക്ക് സമ്മാനങ്ങൾ നൽകുമെന്നും ഭാരവാഹികൾ പറഞ്ഞു.
