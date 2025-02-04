Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    കാ​ര​വാ​നി​ൽ തീപി​ടി​ത്തം; ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    Caravan fire
    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീയണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സീ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ തെ​ക്ക​ൻ അ​ൽ ഹെ​യി​ൽ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളു​ടെ കാ​ര​വാ​നി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീപി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി.

    പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ വ്യ​ക്തി​ക്ക് അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കി​യ ശേ​ഷം ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​താ​യി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman NewsCaravan fire
