Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 1:51 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Feb 2025 1:51 PM IST

    സ​ലാ​ല വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ 7.940 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    സ​ലാ​ല വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ 7.940 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സ​ലാ​ല വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ട്ട് കി​ലോ വ​രു​ന്ന ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി.​ഒ​മ​ൻ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​രാ​ണ് രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് 7.940 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് ക​ട​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മം വി​ജ​യ​ക​ര​മാ​യി ത​ട​ഞ്ഞ​ത്.​

    വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ന്റെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ല​ഗേ​ജി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ വ​ള​രെ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​മാ​യ നി​ല​യി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ്.

    TAGS:Oman Newscannabis trafficking
