Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Sep 2024 7:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Sep 2024 7:03 AM GMT

    ബ​സാ​ഹ് ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ങ് അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കി​ല്ല

    ഖ​സ​ബ്: മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ഖ​സ​ബ് ബ​സാ​ഹ് ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ ഏ​തെ​ങ്കി​ലും ത​ര​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ക്യാ​മ്പിങ്ങു​ക​ൾ അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. ബ​സാ​ഹ് ബീ​ച്ച് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് എ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​രം ക്യാ​മ്പു​ക​ളും ക​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​യി നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്. നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ നീ​ക്കം ചെ​യ്യാ​ൻ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് മു​സ​ന്ദം മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Travel NewsOman NewsCampingBassa Beach
    News Summary - Camping is not allowed at Bassa Beach
