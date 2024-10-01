Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    1 Oct 2024 7:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    1 Oct 2024 7:17 AM GMT

    കേ​ബിൾ മോ​ഷ​ണം; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    arrest
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ല്‍ നി​ര്‍മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ലി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ നാ​ശ​ന​ഷ്ട​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ വ​രു​ത്തു​ക​യും വൈ​ദ്യു​ത കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ള്‍ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത​തി​ന് ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഖ​സ​ബ് വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു സം​ഭ​വം. മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ന്‍ഡാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​ര്‍ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ പൂ​ര്‍ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചുവ​രു​ക​യാ​ണ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

