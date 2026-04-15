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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightബർക്കയിൽ മോഷണം;...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 15 April 2026 8:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 April 2026 8:59 AM IST

    ബർക്കയിൽ മോഷണം; അഞ്ചുഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാർ പിടിയിൽ

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    ബർക്കയിൽ മോഷണം; അഞ്ചുഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാർ പിടിയിൽ
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    മസ്‌കത്ത്: ബർക്കയിലെ ഒരു സ്ഥാപനത്തിന്റെ ഗോഡൗണിൽ നിന്ന് വൈദ്യുതി കേബിളുകൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ച കേസിൽ അഞ്ചു ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരെ തെക്കൻ ബാത്തിന ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡ് പിടികൂടി. സംഭവവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് പ്രതികൾക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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