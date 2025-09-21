Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    21 Sept 2025 10:42 AM IST
    21 Sept 2025 10:42 AM IST

    ബുറൈമി ടൗണ്‍ സൗഹൃദവേദി ഓണാഘോഷം

    ബുറൈമി ടൗണ്‍ സൗഹൃദവേദി ഓണാഘോഷം
    ബു​റൈ​മി ടൗ​ണ്‍ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ബു​റൈ​മി ടൗ​ണ്‍ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ​വും ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​യും സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ബു​റൈ​മി വി​മ​ന്‍സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്‍ ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ അ​ത്ത​പ്പൂ​ക്ക​ള​മി​ട​ലും നാ​ട​ന്‍ രു​ചി വൈ​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടെ വീ​ടു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ​വേ​ദി കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കി​യ സ​മൃ​ദ്ധ​മാ​യ ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​യും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും തി​രു​വാ​തി​ര​യും ഉ​റി​യ​ടി, വ​ടം വ​ലി, സു​ന്ദ​രി​ക്ക് പൊ​ട്ടു​തൊ​ടീ​ല്‍ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ വി​വി​ധ​യി​നം ക​ലാ, കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റി.

    ബു​റൈ​മി​യു​ടെ നാ​നാ​തു​റ​ക​ളി​ല്‍ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള​വ​ര്‍ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ലും സ​ദ്യ​യി​ലും പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​യി.

