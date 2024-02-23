Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Feb 2024 9:02 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Feb 2024 9:02 AM GMT

    ബു​റൈ​മി: ബു​റൈ​മി സ്നേ​ഹ​തീ​രം 40 വ​യ​സ്സി​നു മു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള​വ​ര്‍ക്കാ​യി സ്പെ​ഷ​ല്‍ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ള്‍ ടൂ​ര്‍ണമെ​ന്‍റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ഫെ​ബ്രു​വ​രി 29ന്​ ​ഖ​ദ​റ അ​ൽ നാ​ദി ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ രാ​ത്രി പ​തി​നൊ​ന്നി​നാ​ണ് ക​ളി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക​യെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് സു​ബൈ​ര്‍ മു​ക്കം 98268748 എ​ന്ന ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട​ണ​മെ​ന്ന്​ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Football TournamentBuraimi snehatheeram
