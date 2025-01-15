Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    15 Jan 2025 9:49 AM IST
    15 Jan 2025 9:49 AM IST

    ദാ​ഹി​റ​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ടം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു

    ദാ​ഹി​റ​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ടം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു
    അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് സി​വി​ൽ​ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ര​ക്ഷാ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക്കി​ടെ ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ടം ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു വീ​ണു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ഇ​ബ്രി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​ക്കി​ട​ന്ന​വ​രെ സി​വി​ൽ​ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു. പ​ര​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ൾ​ക്ക് അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര വൈ​ദ്യ​സ​ഹാ​യം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഗു​രു​ത​രാ​വ​സ്ഥ​യി​ൽ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. കെ​ട്ടി​ടം ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ്.

