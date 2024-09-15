Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 7:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 7:43 AM GMT

    കെട്ടിടത്തിന് തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    Representational Image

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ബു​റൈ​മി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സു​നൈ​ന​യി​ൽ കെട്ടിടത്തിന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും ഇ​ല്ല. ബു​റൈ​മി, ദാ​ഹി​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റു​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി​യി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മ​ാക്കി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ന്റെ കാ​ര​ണം അ​റി​വാ​യി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:Oman NewsFire
    News Summary - building caught fire
