Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Dec 2024 6:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2024 6:24 AM GMT

    ബ്രൂ​ണെ രാ​ജ​കു​മാ​രി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി

    Brunei Princess,
    ഒമാ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖു​മാ​യി ബ്രൂ​ണെ രാ​ജ​കു​മാ​രി ഹാ​ജ മ​സ്‌​ന ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച  

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ബ്രൂ​ണെ രാ​ജ​കു​മാ​രി​യും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ-​അ​റ്റ്-​ലാ​ർ​ജു​മാ​യ ഹാ​ജ മ​സ്‌​ന ഒ​മാ​ൻ ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖു​മാ​യി കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ത്തി.

    അ​ൽ ബ​റ​ക കൊ​ട്ടാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ ഇ​രു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള രാ​ഷ്ട്രീ​യ​വും ച​രി​ത്ര​പ​ര​വു​മാ​യ ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത താ​ൽ​പ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​റ​വേ​റ്റു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള അ​വ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ർ​ച്ച ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Oman SultanOman NewsBrunei Princess
