Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Nov 2024 2:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Nov 2024 2:32 AM GMT

    ബ്ര​ദേ​ഴ്സ് ബ​ർ​ക ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​സ് ട്രോ​ഫി ഇ​ന്ന്

    ബ​ർ​ക: എ​ഫ്.​സി ബ്ര​ദേ​ഴ്സ് ബ​ർ​ക സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന 11ാമ​ത് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​സ് ട്രോ​ഫി സെ​വ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് മ​ബെ​ല മാ​ൾ ഓ​ഫ് മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​നു പി​റ​കു​വ​ശ​ത്തു​ള്ള അ​ശ്ശാ​ദി ട​ർ​ഫ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം. ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​ഗ​ല്ഭ​രാ​യ 16 ടീ​മു​ക​ളാ​ണ് മാ​റ്റു​ര​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman News
    News Summary - Brothers Barka Champions Trophy on friday
