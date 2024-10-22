Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Oct 2024 7:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Oct 2024 7:04 AM GMT

    സ്ത​നാ​ർ​ബു​ദം: സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ടന​ട​ത്തം ഒ​ന്നി​ന്

    breast cancer
    സ​ലാ​ല: ലൈ​ഫ് ലൈ​ൻ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി സ്ത​നാ​ർ​ബു​ദ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് കൂ​ട്ട ന​ട​ത്തം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സ​ലാ​ല​യു​മാ​യി (മു​സി​രി​സ്) സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് വൈ​കീട്ട് 4.30 ന് ​സ​ലാ​ല ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ​സ് മാ​ളി​ലെ ഗേ​റ്റ് ന​മ്പ​ർ ര​ണ്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് ന​ട​ത്തം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക.

    പ്ര​മു​ഖ വ്യ​ക്തി​ത്വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മു​ഴു​വ​ൻ ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഇ​തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​കാ​മെ​ന്ന് ലൈ​ഫ് ലൈ​ൻ വൃത്ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Oman News
    News Summary - Breast cancer-group walk on Salalah
