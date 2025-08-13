Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ബ്രഹ്മശ്രീ ആനന്ദജി ഗുരുദേവ തിരുവടികളുടെ ഉത്രാടം ജന്മനക്ഷത്രാഘോഷം

    ബ്രഹ്മശ്രീ ആനന്ദജി ഗുരുദേവ തിരുവടികളുടെ ഉത്രാടം ജന്മനക്ഷത്രാഘോഷം
    മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ശ്രീ ആ​ന​ന്ദ​ജി ഗു​രു​ദേ​വ

    തി​രു​വ​ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഉ​ത്രാ​ടം ജ​ന്മ​ന​ക്ഷ​ത്രാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ആ​ത്മ​ബോ​ധോ​ദ​യ​സം​ഘം മാ​വേ​ലി​ക്ക​ര ചെ​റു​കോ​ൽ ശ്രീ ​ശു​ഭാ​ന​ന്ദാ​ശ്ര​മം ഒ​മാ​ൻ സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ത്മ​ബോ​ധോ​ദ​യ സം​ഘ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ശ്ര​മാ​ധി​പ​തി​യും മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ട്ര​സ്റ്റി​യു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ശ്രീ ആ​ന​ന്ദ​ജി ഗു​രു​ദേ​വ തി​രു​വ​ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ 101ാം ഉ​ത്രാ​ടം ജ​ന്മ​ന​ക്ഷ​ത്രാ​ഘോ​ഷം ന​ട​ന്നു. ചെ​റു​കോ​ൽ ശ്രീ ​ശു​ഭാ​ന​ന്ദാ​ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ശ്ര​മാ​ധി​പ​തി​യും മാ​നേ​ജി​ങ് ട്ര​സ്റ്റി​യു​മാ​യ ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ശ്രീ ദേ​വാ​ന​ന്ദ ഗു​രു​ദേ​വ തി​രു​വ​ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു ആ​ഘോ​ഷം. ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള ഭ​ക്ത​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    News Summary - Brahmashri Anandaji Gurudeva's birth star celebration
