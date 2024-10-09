Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 9 Oct 2024 8:29 AM GMT
    date_range 9 Oct 2024 8:29 AM GMT

    ഒമാനിലെ ബീച്ചിൽ കുട്ടി മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു

    ഒമാനിലെ ബീച്ചിൽ കുട്ടി മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു
    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ തെക്കൻ ശർഖിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ബീച്ചിൽ കുട്ടി മുങ്ങിമരിച്ചു. ഒരാളെ രക്ഷിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. ജഅലാൻ ബാനി ബു അലി വിലായത്തിലെ അൽ ഹദ്ദ പ്രദേശത്ത് കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമായിരുന്നു സംഭവമെന്ന് സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് ആൻഡ് ആംബുലൻസ് അതോറിറ്റി അറിയിച്ചു.

    രക്ഷിച്ച കുട്ടിയെ ആശുപത്രിയി​ലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. അപകടത്തിന്റെ കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല.

    TAGS:Oman News
    News Summary - Boy drowns on beach in Oman
