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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightപുസ്തക ചർച്ച ഇന്ന്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 3 July 2026 11:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 July 2026 11:11 AM IST

    പുസ്തക ചർച്ച ഇന്ന് സുഹാറിൽ

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    പുസ്തക ചർച്ച ഇന്ന് സുഹാറിൽ
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    സുഹാർ: എഴുത്തുകാരനും മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകനുമായ രാജീവ്‌ മഹാദേവന്റെ ‘ഇന്നലെ ഞാൻ ദർവീഷെക്കണ്ടു’ എന്ന കവിതാ സമാഹാരത്തെ ആസ്പദമാക്കി പുസ്തക ചർച്ച ശവള്ളിയാഴ്ച സുഹാറിൽ നടക്കും. സുഹാർ സഫീർ മാളിൽ വൈകിട്ട് നാലിന് പരിപാടി ആരംഭിക്കും. സോഹാർ ലിറ്റററി ഫോറത്തിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിലാണ് പരിപാടി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.

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