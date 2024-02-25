Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 5:47 AM GMT
    date_range 25 Feb 2024 5:47 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്​ ക​ട​ത്തി​യ ബോ​ട്ട്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: രാ​ജ്യ​​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ വ​ലി​യ അ​ള​വി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്​ ക​ട​ത്തി​യ ബോ​ട്ട്​ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പോ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ക​പ്പ​ലി​ൽ​ 40,000 മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്​ ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ളും ല​ഹ​രി പ​ദാ​ർ​ഥ​ങ്ങ​ളും 232 കി​ലോ​ഗ്രാം ഹഷി​ഷു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ക​പ്പ​ലി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

