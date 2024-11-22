Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 7:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 7:43 AM GMT

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് നാ​ളെ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    blood donation
    cancel

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് കെ.​എം.​സി സി ​അ​ല്‍ ഖൂ​ദ് ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ബൗ​ഷ​ര്‍ ബ്ല​ഡ് ബാ​ങ്കി​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് മ​ണി മു​ത​ല്‍ ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ഒ​രു മ​ണി വ​രെ മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് പ്രീ​മി​യ​ര്‍ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ല്‍ സെ​ന്റ​ര്‍ അ​ല്‍ ഖൂ​ദി​ല്‍ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് വാ​ര്‍ത്ത​ക്കു​റി​പ്പി​ല്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.​ഫോ​ൺ: 78996624, 98661560, 92843678.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsBlood Donation Camp
    News Summary - Blood donation camp tomorrow
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick