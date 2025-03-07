Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 March 2025 11:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 March 2025 11:31 AM IST

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബ് സൂ​ർ ഘ​ട​കം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    സൂ​ർ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബ് സൂ​ർ ഘ​ട​കം ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഒ​മാ​ൻ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​വു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് സൂ​ർ ക്ല​ബി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക്യാ​മ്പ്. സൂ​ർ ക്ല​ബ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് മു​ബാ​റ​ക് അ​ൽ അ​റൈ​മി മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി.എ.​കെ. സു​നീ​ൽ, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ഷാ​ഫി, നീ​ര​ജ്, സൈ​നു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ, നാ​സ​ർ, സ​ജീ​വ​ൻ, ശ്രീ​ധ​ർ ബാ​ബു, നൗ​ഷാ​ദ്, റെ​ജി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:Indian social clubGulf NewsBlood Donation Camp
