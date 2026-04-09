Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 April 2026 10:51 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 April 2026 10:51 AM IST
രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Blood donation camp on Friday
മസ്കത്ത്: ഫോക്കസ് ഇന്റർനാഷണൽ ഒമാൻ റീജ്യൻ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 8.30 മുതൽ 11.30 വരെ ബൗഷറിലെ സെൻട്രൽ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കിൽ നടക്കും. ഒമാനിൽ രക്ത ശേഖരത്തിന്റെ ആവശ്യം വർധിച്ചു വരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കൂടുതൽ ആളുകൾ രക്തദാനം ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു. ഫോൺ: 7500 3783, 7847 5005.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story