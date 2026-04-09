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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightരക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 April 2026 10:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 April 2026 10:51 AM IST

    രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച

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    രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച
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    മസ്‌കത്ത്: ഫോക്കസ് ഇന്റർനാഷണൽ ഒമാൻ റീജ്യൻ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 8.30 മുതൽ 11.30 വരെ ബൗഷറിലെ സെൻട്രൽ ബ്ലഡ് ബാങ്കിൽ നടക്കും. ഒമാനിൽ രക്ത ശേഖരത്തിന്റെ ആവശ്യം വർധിച്ചു വരുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കൂടുതൽ ആളുകൾ രക്തദാനം ചെയ്യണമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു. ഫോൺ: 7500 3783, 7847 5005.

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    TAGS:Blood Donation Campgulfnewsgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Blood donation camp on Friday
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