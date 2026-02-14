Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Feb 2026 12:30 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Feb 2026 12:30 PM IST

    യ​മ​നു​മാ​യി ദ്വി​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ലോ​ക​നം ചെ​യ്തു

    യ​മ​നു​മാ​യി ദ്വി​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ലോ​ക​നം ചെ​യ്തു
    യ​മ​ന്റെ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ഡോ. ​ഖാ​ലി​ദ് സാ​ലി​ഹ് ശുതൈ​ഫി​നെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഓ​ഫി​സ് മ​ന്ത്രി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ നു​അ്മാ​നി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി രാ​ജ്യ​മാ​യ യ​മ​നു​മാ​യി ദ്വി​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ച​ർ​ച്ച​ചെ​യ്ത് ഒ​മാ​ൻ. റോ​യ​ൽ ഓ​ഫി​സ് മ​ന്ത്രി​യാ​യ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബി​ൻ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ൽ നു​അ്മാ​നി യ​മ​ന്റെ അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ ഡോ. ​ഖാ​ലി​ദ് സാ​ലി​ഹ് ശുതൈ​ഫി​നെ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ഇ​രു​വ​രും ച​ർ​ച്ച​ന​ട​ത്തി. ര​ണ്ടു രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കു​മി​ട​യി​ലെ ദ്വി​ക​ക്ഷി ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ-​പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ത്ത ബ​ന്ധ​ങ്ങ​ളും കൂ​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ൽ അ​വ​ലോ​ക​നം ചെ​യ്തു. യ​മ​നി​ലെ പു​തി​യ സം​ഭ​വ​വി​കാ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളും യ​മ​ൻ ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് സു​ര​ക്ഷ​യും സ്ഥി​ര​ത​യും ഉ​റ​പ്പാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളും ച​ർ​ച്ച​യാ​യ​താ​യാ​ണ് വി​വ​രം.

    TAGS:Oman Newsbilateralgulf news malayalam
