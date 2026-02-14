Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
14 Feb 2026 12:30 PM IST
14 Feb 2026 12:30 PM IST
യമനുമായി ദ്വികക്ഷി ബന്ധങ്ങൾ അവലോകനം ചെയ്തുtext_fields
News Summary - Bilateral relations with Yemen reviewed
മസ്കത്ത്: അതിർത്തി രാജ്യമായ യമനുമായി ദ്വികക്ഷി ബന്ധങ്ങൾ ചർച്ചചെയ്ത് ഒമാൻ. റോയൽ ഓഫിസ് മന്ത്രിയായ ജനറൽ സുൽത്താൻ ബിൻ മുഹമ്മദ് അൽ നുഅ്മാനി യമന്റെ അംബാസഡർ ഡോ. ഖാലിദ് സാലിഹ് ശുതൈഫിനെ ഓഫിസിൽ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. തുടർന്ന് ഇരുവരും ചർച്ചനടത്തി. രണ്ടു രാജ്യങ്ങൾക്കുമിടയിലെ ദ്വികക്ഷി ബന്ധങ്ങളും സൗഹൃദ-പങ്കാളിത്ത ബന്ധങ്ങളും കൂടിക്കാഴ്ചയിൽ അവലോകനം ചെയ്തു. യമനിലെ പുതിയ സംഭവവികാസങ്ങളും യമൻ ജനങ്ങൾക്ക് സുരക്ഷയും സ്ഥിരതയും ഉറപ്പാക്കുന്നതിനായുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങളും ചർച്ചയായതായാണ് വിവരം.
