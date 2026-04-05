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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightബൈക്ക് മോഷണം; ഏഴു പേർ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 April 2026 10:08 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 April 2026 10:08 AM IST

    ബൈക്ക് മോഷണം; ഏഴു പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ

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    ബൈക്ക് മോഷണം; ഏഴു പേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽ
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    മസ്കത്ത്: നിസ്‍വ, ഇസ്‌കിയും വിലായത്തുകളിൽ നടന്ന നിരവധി മോട്ടോർസൈക്കിൾ മോഷണ സംഭവങ്ങളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ഏഴ് പേരെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

    തുടർച്ചയായി റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്ത മോഷണങ്ങളുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട അന്വേഷണത്തിലാണ് പ്രതികളെ പിടികൂടിയതെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:BIke TheftgulfarrestedOman
    News Summary - Bike theft; Seven arrested
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