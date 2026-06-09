Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസീബിൽ വൻ പുകയില വേട്ട;...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jun 2026 6:47 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2026 6:47 PM IST

    സീബിൽ വൻ പുകയില വേട്ട; അനധികൃത സംഭരണ കേന്ദ്രം കണ്ടെത്തി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സീബിൽ വൻ പുകയില വേട്ട; അനധികൃത സംഭരണ കേന്ദ്രം കണ്ടെത്തി
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്തിലെ സീബ് വിലായത്തിൽ വൻ പുകയില ഉൽപന്ന ശേഖരം ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ് പിടികൂടി. 5,900 ലധികം കാർട്ടൺ സിഗരറ്റുകളും 400 കിലോഗ്രാമിലധികം പുകയില ഉൽപന്നങ്ങളുമാണ് അധികൃതർ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത്. ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരുടെ ഉടമസ്ഥതയിലുള്ള വീട്ടിലും കടയിലും വാഹനതിലുമായി ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിലായിരുന്നു ഇവയെന്ന് ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ് പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:detectedUnauthorizedhunt for tobacco
    News Summary - Big tobacco hunt in Seebil; Unauthorized storage facility detected
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X