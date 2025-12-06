Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 Dec 2025 10:54 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 Dec 2025 10:54 AM IST
ബെസ്റ്റ് അറബ് മിനിസ്റ്റർ അവാർഡ് ധനമന്ത്രി സുൽത്താൻ ബിൻ സാലിം അൽ ഹബ്സിക്ക്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Best Arab Minister Award goes to Finance Minister Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: അറബ് ഗവൺമെന്റ് എക്സലൻറ് അവാർഡിന്റെ നാലാമത് എഡിഷനിൽ മികച്ച അറബ് മന്ത്രിക്കുള്ള പുരസ്കാരം ഒമാൻ ധനമന്ത്രി സുൽത്താൻ ബിൻ സാലിം അൽ ഹബ്സിക്ക്. കൈറോയിൽ നടന്ന അറബ് ലീഗ് സമാപനചടങ്ങിൽ അവാർഡ് കൈമാറി.
സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബിൻ താരിഖിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലെ ഒമാനിലെ സർക്കാർ പ്രവർത്തനസംവിധാനത്തിന് ലഭിച്ച അംഗീകാരമാണിതെന്ന് അൽ ഹബ്സി പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story