Madhyamam
    ബെ​സ്റ്റ് അ​റ​ബ് മി​നി​സ്റ്റ​ർ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ധ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബി​ൻ സാ​ലിം അ​ൽ ഹ​ബ്സി​ക്ക്

    ബെ​സ്റ്റ് അ​റ​ബ് മി​നി​സ്റ്റ​ർ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ധ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബി​ൻ സാ​ലിം അ​ൽ ഹ​ബ്സി​ക്ക്
    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബി​ൻ സാ​ലിം അ​ൽ ഹ​ബ്സി

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: അ​റ​ബ് ഗ​വ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് എ​ക്സ​ല​ൻ​റ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡി​ന്റെ നാ​ലാ​മ​ത് എ​ഡി​ഷ​നി​ൽ മി​ക​ച്ച അ​റ​ബ് മ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കു​ള്ള പു​ര​സ്കാ​രം ഒ​മാ​ൻ ധ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ബി​ൻ സാ​ലിം അ​ൽ ഹ​ബ്സി​ക്ക്. കൈ​റോ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന അ​റ​ബ് ലീ​ഗ് സ​മാ​പ​ന​ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലെ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ല​ഭി​ച്ച അം​ഗീ​കാ​ര​മാ​ണി​തെ​ന്ന് അ​ൽ ഹ​ബ്‌​സി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    News Summary - Best Arab Minister Award goes to Finance Minister Sultan bin Salim Al Habsi
