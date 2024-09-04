Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഭി​ക്ഷാ​ട​നം;...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 6:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Sep 2024 6:32 AM GMT

    ഭി​ക്ഷാ​ട​നം; സ്​​ത്രീ​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഭി​ക്ഷാ​ട​ന​ത്തി​ലും അ​ധാ​ർ​മി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ഒ​രു​കൂ​ട്ടം സ്ത്രീ​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് ഇ​വ​​​​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsBegging
    News Summary - Begging Women in custody
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick