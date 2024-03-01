Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
1 March 2024
1 March 2024
കൂടുതൽ മഴ ലഭിച്ചത് ബർക്കയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Barka received the most rain
മസ്കത്ത്: ന്യൂനമർദത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി കഴിഞ്ഞ രണ്ട് ദിവസത്തിനിടെ ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ മഴ ലഭിച്ചത് ബർക്കയിലെന്ന്. ബുധൻ, വ്യാഴം ദിവസങ്ങളിലായി 134 മില്ലീമീറ്റർ മഴയാണ് കിട്ടിയതെന്ന് കൃഷി, ഫിഷറീസ്, ജലവിഭവ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിന്റെ കണക്കുകൾ പറയുന്നു. ഇബ്രി 75 , ഖാബൂറ 70, യാങ്കുൾ 64 , മുസന്ന 52 , സുഹാർ 44 മില്ലീമിറ്റർ മഴയുമാണ് ലഭിച്ചത്. രാജ്യത്തെ മിക്ക സ്ഥലങ്ങളിലും വാദികൾ നിറഞ്ഞൊഴുകുകയാണ്.
