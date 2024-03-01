Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 1 March 2024 6:49 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 March 2024 6:49 AM GMT

    കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്​ ബ​ർ​ക്ക​യി​ൽ

    rain at Iski
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഇ​സ്​​ക്കി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള മ​ഴ​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച


    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ന്യൂ​ന​മ​ർ​ദ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ര​ണ്ട്​ ദി​വ​സ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ മ​ഴ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്​ ബ​ർ​ക്ക​യി​ലെ​ന്ന്. ബു​ധ​ൻ, വ്യാ​ഴം ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി 134 മി​ല്ലീ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ മ​ഴ​യാ​ണ്​ കി​ട്ടി​യ​തെ​ന്ന്​ കൃ​ഷി, ഫി​ഷ​റീ​സ്, ജ​ല​വി​ഭ​വ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ ക​ണ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ പ​റ​യു​ന്നു. ഇ​ബ്രി 75 , ഖാ​ബൂ​റ 70, യാ​ങ്കു​ൾ 64 , മു​സ​ന്ന 52 , സു​ഹാ​ർ 44 മി​ല്ലീ​മി​റ്റ​ർ മ​ഴ​യു​മാ​ണ്​ ല​ഭി​ച്ച​ത്. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ മി​ക്ക സ്ഥ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും വാ​ദി​ക​ൾ നി​റ​ഞ്ഞൊ​ഴു​കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Oman Newsbarkaheavy rain
