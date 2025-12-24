Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Dec 2025 12:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Dec 2025 12:06 AM IST

    ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മീ​ര്‍ദാ​സ്

    Listen to this Article

    മ​ത്ര: ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മ​ത്ര മ​ഹ്ദി മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഗ​ല്ലി​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ബ​ഹ് വാ​ന്‍ വ​സ്ത്ര വ്യാ​പാ​ര സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് ചി​റ്റ​ഗോ​ങ് മി​റാ​ഷ് റാ​യ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മീ​ര്‍ദാ​സ് (55) ആ​ണ് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞ് വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ദേ​ഹാ​സ്വാ​സ്ഥ്യം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​തി​നെ തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടാ​നു​ള്ള ഒ​രു​ക്ക​ത്തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് കു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞ് വീ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

