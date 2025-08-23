Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Aug 2025 2:46 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Aug 2025 2:46 PM IST

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് ഇ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ​ത്തും

    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് ഇ​ന്ന് ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ​ത്തും
    ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ​ത്തും. ഒ​മാ​നും ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള ബ​ന്ധം ശ​ക്തി​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന് നി​ര​ന്ത​രം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖി​നെ​യും രാ​ജാ​വ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഈ​സ ആ​ൽ ഖ​ലീ​ഫ​യെ​യും ഒ​ന്നി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ടു​ത്ത ബ​ന്ധ​ത്തെ ഈ ​സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം പ്ര​തി​ഫ​ലി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:Gulf Newsbahrain king
