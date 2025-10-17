Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 Oct 2025 7:37 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 17 Oct 2025 7:37 AM IST
ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ ടൂർണമെന്റ്text_fields
News Summary - Badminton tournament
മസ്കത്ത്: സൂറിലെ ഫാൽകൺ ബാഡ്മിന്റൺ അക്കാദമി സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ടൂർണമെന്റിൽ ഡബ്ൾസ് വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ജസിൻ- അനിൽ ടീം ജേതാക്കളായി.
ജോൺ- ഷാം ടീം വെള്ളിയും ശ്രീനിവാസ്- സന്ദീപ് ടീം വെങ്കലവും നേടി. 25 ടീമുകൾ ടൂർണമെന്റിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
