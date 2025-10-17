Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    17 Oct 2025 7:37 AM IST
    17 Oct 2025 7:37 AM IST

    ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്

    ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്
    ഫാ​ൽ​ക​ൺ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ

    വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​യ​വ​ർ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സൂ​റി​ലെ ഫാ​ൽ​ക​ൺ ബാ​ഡ്മി​ന്റ​ൺ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ ഡ​ബ്ൾ​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ജ​സി​ൻ- അ​നി​ൽ ടീം ​ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ളാ​യി.

    ജോ​ൺ- ഷാം ​ടീം വെ​ള്ളി​യും ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ്- സ​ന്ദീ​പ് ടീം ​വെ​ങ്ക​ല​വും നേ​ടി. 25 ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:badminton tournamentgulfOman
    News Summary - Badminton tournament
