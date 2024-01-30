Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 Jan 2024 6:13 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 30 Jan 2024 6:13 AM GMT
മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമം; നാലുപേർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Attempted drug trafficking; Four people were arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: രാജ്യത്തേക്ക് 30ലധികം പെട്ടി ഖാട്ട് മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച നാലുപേരെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് (ആർ.ഒ.പി) അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. അറബ് പൗരത്വമുള്ള ഇവരെ ദോഫാർ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പോലീസിന്റ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാർഡ് പെലീസാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്.
