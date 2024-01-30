Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    30 Jan 2024 6:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Jan 2024 6:13 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മം; നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക്​ 30ല​ധി​കം പെ​ട്ടി ഖാ​ട്ട് മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. അ​റ​ബ് പൗ​ര​ത്വ​മു​ള്ള ഇ​വ​രെ ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പോ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് പെ​ലീ​സാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

