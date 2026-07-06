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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 6 July 2026 6:30 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 6 July 2026 6:30 PM IST
മസ്കത്തിൽ ജ്വല്ലറിയുടെ ചുമർ തുരന്ന് കൊള്ളയടിക്കാൻ ശ്രമം; നാല് പ്രവാസികൾ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Attempted burglary by drilling through jewelry shop wall in Muscat; four expatriates arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ മത്ര വിലായത്തിൽ ജ്വല്ലറിയുടെ ചുമർ തുരന്ന് സ്വർണാഭരണങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച നാല് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലിസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. മസ്കത്തിലെയും വടക്കൻ ബാത്തിന, ദോഫാർ പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡുകളുടെയും സഹകരണത്തോടെ നടത്തിയ തെരച്ചിലിനും അന്വേഷണത്തിനും ഒടുവിലാണ് നാല് പ്രതികളെയും പിടികൂടിയത്. പിടിയിലായവർക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു വരികയാണെന്ന് ആർ.ഒ.പി അറിയിച്ചു.
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