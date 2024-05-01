Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 1 May 2024 2:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 May 2024 2:00 AM GMT

    ഇ​ബ്ര​യി​ൽ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ക്ക​ട കൊ​ള്ള​യ​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മം; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    Attempt to rob gold shop in Hebrew; Two people are under arrest
    മ​സ്​​ക​ത്ത്​: ഇ​ബ്ര​യി​ലെ സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ക്ക​ട കൊ​ള്ള​യ​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​താ​യി റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​രാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​വ​ർ. വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡാ​ണ്​ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​രു​വ​ർ​ക്കു​മെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:robberygold shoparrestOman
