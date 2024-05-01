Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 1 May 2024 2:00 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 1 May 2024 2:00 AM GMT
ഇബ്രയിൽ സ്വർണക്കട കൊള്ളയടിക്കാൻ ശ്രമം; രണ്ടുപേർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Attempt to rob gold shop in Hebrew; Two people are under arrest
മസ്കത്ത്: ഇബ്രയിലെ സ്വർണക്കട കൊള്ളയടിക്കാൻ ശ്രമിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ രണ്ടുപേരെ പിടികൂടിയതായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. ഏഷ്യൻ വംശജരാണ് പിടിയിലാവർ. വടക്കൻ ശർഖിയ ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡാണ് പ്രതികളെ പിടികൂടിയത്. ഇരുവർക്കുമെതിരെ നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
