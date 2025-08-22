Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 9:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Aug 2025 9:53 AM IST

    നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറാന്‍ ശ്രമം; വിദേശികള്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍

    നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറാന്‍ ശ്രമം; വിദേശികള്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: മു​സ​ന്ദം വ​ഴി രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി ക​ട​ക്കാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ര്‍.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. മു​സ​ന്ദം ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ന്‍ഡാ​ണ് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ന്‍ രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​രാ​യ 15 പേ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​വ​ര്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    ഒ​രു​മാ​സ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ നു​ഴ​ഞ്ഞു​ക​യ​റാ​ന്‍ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച നൂ​റി​ല്‍പ​രം വി​ദേ​ശ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ​യാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman Newsforeigners arrestedOmanInfiltrate
    News Summary - Attempt to infiltrate; Foreigners arrested
