Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    20 Dec 2025 12:43 PM IST
    Updated On
    20 Dec 2025 12:46 PM IST

    ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ ഏ​റ്റ​വും വ​ലി​യ സാ​ന്റാ​ക്ലോ​സ് ഗാ​ല​യി​ൽ

    ഗാ​ല സെ​ന്റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ഇ​ട​വ​ക അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് 20 അ​ടി ഉ​യ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സാ​ന്റാ​ക്ലോ​സി​നെ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ​ത്
    ഗാ​ല സെ​ന്റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ഇ​ട​വ​ക അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ 20 അ​ടി ഉ​യ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സാ​ന്റാ ​ക്ലോ​സി​നെ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​കൂ​ട്ടാ​ൻ ഗാ​ല​യി​ൽ 20 അ​ടി ഉ​യ​ര​മു​ള്ള കൂ​റ്റ​ൻ സാ​ന്റാ​ക്ലോ​സ് ഒ​രു​ങ്ങി. ഗാ​ല സെ​ന്റ് മേ​രീ​സ് ഓ​ർ​ത്ത​ഡോ​ക്സ് ഇ​ട​വ​ക അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ യു​വ​ജ​ന​പ്ര​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് ഈ ​ഭീ​മ​ൻ സാ​ന്റാ​ക്ലോ​സി​നെ നി​ർ​മി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.​

    ഒ​മാ​നി​ൽ ഇ​താ​ദ്യ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​ത്ര​യും വ​ലി​പ്പ​മു​ള്ള ഒ​രു സാ​ന്റാ​ക്ലോ​സി​നെ ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ദേ​വാ​ല​യ അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​സാ​ന്റാ​​ക്ലോ​സ് ഇ​തി​ന​കം വി​ശ്വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക​ർ​ക്കും ഇ​ട​യി​ൽ കൗ​തു​ക​മാ​യി മാ​റി​ക്ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞു.


    gulfnews Oman
