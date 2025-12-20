Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
20 Dec 2025 12:43 PM IST
20 Dec 2025 12:46 PM IST
ഒമാനിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ സാന്റാക്ലോസ് ഗാലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - At the biggest Santa Claus gala in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ക്രിസ്മസ് ആഘോഷങ്ങൾക്ക് മാറ്റുകൂട്ടാൻ ഗാലയിൽ 20 അടി ഉയരമുള്ള കൂറ്റൻ സാന്റാക്ലോസ് ഒരുങ്ങി. ഗാല സെന്റ് മേരീസ് ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് ഇടവക അങ്കണത്തിൽ യുവജനപ്രസ്ഥാനത്തിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് ഈ ഭീമൻ സാന്റാക്ലോസിനെ നിർമിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
ഒമാനിൽ ഇതാദ്യമായാണ് ഇത്രയും വലിപ്പമുള്ള ഒരു സാന്റാക്ലോസിനെ ഒരുക്കുന്നത്. ദേവാലയ അങ്കണത്തിൽ സ്ഥാപിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന ഈ സാന്റാക്ലോസ് ഇതിനകം വിശ്വാസികൾക്കും സന്ദർശകർക്കും ഇടയിൽ കൗതുകമായി മാറിക്കഴിഞ്ഞു.
