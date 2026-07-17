Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightനിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2026 10:56 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2026 10:56 AM IST

    നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രവചനം; വിജയിക്ക് സ്വർണനാണയം കൈമാറി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രവചനം; വിജയിക്ക് സ്വർണനാണയം കൈമാറി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രവചന മത്സരത്തിലെ വിജയിയായ സുനിലിന് സ്വർണനാണയം സമ്മാനം നൽകുന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽനിന്ന്

    മസ്കത്ത്: സുഹുൽ അൽഫൈഹയും മമ്മൂസ് സ്റ്റോറി യൂട്യൂബ് ചാനലും സംയുക്തമായി നടത്തിയ പ്രവചന മത്സരത്തിലെ വിജയിയായ സുനിലിന് സ്വർണനാണയം സമ്മാനം നൽകി.

    യു.ഡി.എഫിന് 102 സീറ്റ് ലഭിക്കുമെന്നായിരുന്നു സുനിലിന്റെ പ്രവചനം. സുഹുൽ ഫൈഹ എം.ഡി അബ്ദുൽവാഹിദ്, മമ്മൂസ് സ്റ്റോറി മുജീബ് കാഞ്ഞിരോട്, കെ.വി ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ലത്തീഫ് ഹാജി, സഹദ് ശിവപുരം, ജയേഷ് നാഥപുരം, അജ്മൽ ഒ.ഐ.സി, സുമേഷ് ലാലാ, നാസിം ഫൈഹ ഫ്രഷ് തുടങ്ങിയവർ സംബന്ധിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Assembly election prediction; Gold coin handed over to the winner
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X