Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമസ്കത്ത്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 March 2026 2:42 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 March 2026 2:43 PM IST

    മസ്കത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ 4.7 കിലോ കഞ്ചാവുമായി ഏഷ്യൻ വനിത പിടിയിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മസ്കത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ 4.7 കിലോ കഞ്ചാവുമായി ഏഷ്യൻ വനിത പിടിയിൽ
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ കഞ്ചാവുമായി ഏഷ്യൻ വനിത അറസ്റ്റിലായി. ഇവരിൽനിന്ന് 4.7 കിലോ കഞ്ചാവ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തതായി ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഹാൻഡ് ബാഗിനുള്ളിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് കടത്താനായിരുന്നു ശ്രമം. പിടിയിലായ വനിതക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടി പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsmarijuanaMuscat Air PortMuscat news
    News Summary - asian woman arrested at muscat international airport with 4.7kg of marijuana
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X