മസ്കത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ 4.7 കിലോ കഞ്ചാവുമായി ഏഷ്യൻ വനിത പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 12 March 2026 2:42 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 March 2026 2:43 PM IST
മസ്കത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ 4.7 കിലോ കഞ്ചാവുമായി ഏഷ്യൻ വനിത പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - asian woman arrested at muscat international airport with 4.7kg of marijuana
മസ്കത്ത്: മസ്കത്ത് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിൽ കഞ്ചാവുമായി ഏഷ്യൻ വനിത അറസ്റ്റിലായി. ഇവരിൽനിന്ന് 4.7 കിലോ കഞ്ചാവ് പിടിച്ചെടുത്തതായി ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസ് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഹാൻഡ് ബാഗിനുള്ളിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച നിലയിൽ കഞ്ചാവ് കടത്താനായിരുന്നു ശ്രമം. പിടിയിലായ വനിതക്കെതിരെ നിയമനടപടി പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story