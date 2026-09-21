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Madhyamam
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    പിൻസീറ്റിനടിയിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച് നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം; അൽ റൗദ അതിർത്തിയിൽ ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരൻ പിടിയിൽ

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    പിൻസീറ്റിനടിയിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച് നുഴഞ്ഞുകയറ്റം; അൽ റൗദ അതിർത്തിയിൽ ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരൻ പിടിയിൽ
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    മസ്കത്ത്: വാഹനത്തിന്റെ പിൻസീറ്റിനടിയിൽ ഒളിപ്പിച്ച് ഒമാനിലേക്ക് അനധികൃതമായി കടക്കാൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരൻ പിടിയിൽ. അൽ റൗദ അതിർത്തിയിൽ വെച്ച് ഒമാൻ കസ്റ്റംസാണ് പിടികുടിയത്. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആവശ്യമായ നിയമനടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചതായി അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.

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