Madhyamam
    Oman
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 1:49 AM GMT
    date_range 5 Nov 2024 1:49 AM GMT

    ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​ഷ്യ​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു ക​ട​ത്തി​യ​യാ​ളെ മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള​യാ​ളാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. 84 ഹെ​റോ​യി​ൻ ക്യാ​പ്സു​ളുക​ളാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്.

    TAGS:DrugsCrime NewsOman NewsMuscat Airport
    News Summary - Asian arrested in muscat airport with drugs hidden in body
