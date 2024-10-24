Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 1:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Oct 2024 1:16 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍

    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: അ​ന​ധി​കൃ​ത​മാ​യി ഒ​മാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​റ​ബ് രാ​ജ്യ​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി വ​ട​ക്ക​ന്‍ ബാ​ത്തി​ന​യി​ല്‍ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ല്‍. ആ​ന്റി നാ​ര്‍കോ​ട്ടി​ക്‌​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് സ​ബ്സ്റ്റ​ന്‍സ​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ലാ​ണ് 30 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ഇ​യാ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്.

    ഹാ​ഷി​ഷ്, ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ല്‍ മെ​ത്ത്, മോ​ര്‍ഫി​ന്‍, ക​ഞ്ചാ​വ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യാ​ണ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത​ത്. പ്ര​തി​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:DrugsCrime NewsOman News
