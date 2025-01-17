Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_right...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Jan 2025 11:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Jan 2025 11:18 AM IST

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Arrest
    cancel

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി. ലി​വ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഇ​വ​രെ അറ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ നി​ല​വി​ൽ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Crime Newsarrest with drugs
    News Summary - Arrest With Drugs
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X