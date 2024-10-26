Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 6:56 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Oct 2024 6:56 AM GMT

    'ആ​ര്‍പ്പോ ഇ​റോ 2024' ന​വം​ബ​ര്‍ ഒ​ന്നി​ന്

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ 'ഇ​റ'​യു​ടെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ല്‍ 'ആ​ര്‍പ്പോ ഇ​റോ 24' കേ​ര​ളപ്പി​റ​വി- ഓ​ണം ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ ന​വം​ബ​ര്‍ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    ക​ലാ കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​ഞ്ച​വാ​ദ്യ​വും വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ ഓ​ണ​സ​ദ്യ​യും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റു​കൂ​ട്ടു​മെ​ന്നും സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​രാ​യ ഫൈ​സ​ല്‍ പോ​ഞ്ഞാ​ശേ​രി, അ​നീ​ഷ് സെ​യ്ദ്, ബി​ബു ക​രീം, ബാ​ബു മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്, ജി​തി​ന്‍ വി​നോ​ദ്, മു​ബാ​റ​ക് മൂ​സ, ഷി​യാ​സ് മ​ജീ​ദ്, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ത​യ്യി​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ വാ​ര്‍ത്താ​ക്കുറി​പ്പി​ല്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman News
    News Summary - Arpo Iro 2024 on November 1st
