അർമേനിയ എംബസി മസ്കത്തിൽ തുറന്നു

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Posted Ondate_range 19 March 2026 6:45 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 March 2026 6:45 AM IST
അർമേനിയ എംബസി മസ്കത്തിൽ തുറന്നുtext_fields
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News Summary - Armenia opens embassy in Muscat
മസ്കത്ത്: അർമേനിയയുടെ എംബസി മസ്കത്തിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ച തുറന്നു. അർമേനിയ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി അരാരത് മിർസയോൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ച ചടങ്ങിൽ ഒമാനവിദേശ കാര്യ മന്ത്രി സയ്യിദ് ബദർ ബിൻഹമദ് അൽ ബുസൈദിയും പങ്കെടുത്തു.
ഇരു രാജ്യങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള സൗഹൃദവും സഹകരണവും ശക്തിപ്പെടുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തിലാണ് അർമേനിയൻ എംബസി ആരംഭിക്കുന്നത്. നിക്ഷേപം, വ്യാപാരം, സാംസ്കാരിക കൈമാറ്റം തുടങ്ങിയ മേഖലകളിൽ സഹകരണ സാധ്യതകൾ വികസിപ്പിക്കാനുള്ള ഒമാന്റെയും അർമേനിയയുടെയും പരസ്പര താൽപര്യവും ഇതിലൂടെ പ്രതിഫലിക്കുന്നതായി വിലയിരുത്തപ്പെടുന്നു.
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