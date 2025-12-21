Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഅ​റ​ബ് ഷൂ​ട്ടി​ങ്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Dec 2025 2:18 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Dec 2025 2:18 PM IST

    അ​റ​ബ് ഷൂ​ട്ടി​ങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അ​റ​ബ് ഷൂ​ട്ടി​ങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പ് ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ അ​റ​ബ് ഷൂ​ട്ടി​ങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ന് മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യി. ഒ​മാ​ൻ ഷൂ​ട്ടി​ങ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക് ഷൂ​ട്ടി​ങ് കോം​പ്ല​ക്‌​സി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 25 നാ​ണ് സ​മാ​പി​ക്കു​ക.

    14 അ​റ​ബ് രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള 144 പു​രു​ഷ-​വ​നി​താ ഷൂ​ട്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ റൈ​ഫി​ൾ, എ​യ​ർ​ഗ​ൺ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Arab Shooting Championship begins
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X