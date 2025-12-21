Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
21 Dec 2025 2:18 PM IST
21 Dec 2025 2:18 PM IST
അറബ് ഷൂട്ടിങ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പ് ആരംഭിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Arab Shooting Championship begins
മസ്കത്ത്: ഈ വർഷത്തെ അറബ് ഷൂട്ടിങ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിന് മസ്കത്തിൽ തുടക്കമായി. ഒമാൻ ഷൂട്ടിങ് അസോസിയേഷന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നാഷനൽ ഒളിമ്പിക് ഷൂട്ടിങ് കോംപ്ലക്സിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ടൂർണമെന്റ് ഡിസംബർ 25 നാണ് സമാപിക്കുക.
14 അറബ് രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള 144 പുരുഷ-വനിതാ ഷൂട്ടർമാർ റൈഫിൾ, എയർഗൺ വിഭാഗങ്ങളിലായി മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.
