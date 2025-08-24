വ്യാജ വിദേശ കറൻസിയുമായി അറബ് പൗരൻ ഒമാനിൽ പിടിയിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 24 Aug 2025 6:48 PM IST
Updated On 24 Aug 2025 6:48 PM IST
വ്യാജ വിദേശ കറൻസിയുമായി അറബ് പൗരൻ ഒമാനിൽ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Arab citizen arrested in Oman with fake foreign currency
മസ്കത്ത്: വ്യാജ വിദേശ കറൻസികൾ കൈവശം വെച്ചതിന് അറബ് പൗരനെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തതായി റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലിസ് അറിയിച്ചു. ജനറൽ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ഓഫ് ക്രിമിനൽ ഇൻവെസ്റ്റിഗേഷൻ ആൻഡ് റിസർച് ആണ് ഇയാളെ പിടിക്കൂടുന്നത്. നിയമനടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായി വരികയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
