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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 11 May 2026 6:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 May 2026 6:59 AM IST
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മസ്കത്ത്: സമസ്ത വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ബോർഡ് നടത്തിയ പൊതു പരീക്ഷയിൽ മസ്കത്ത് സുന്നി സെന്ററിനു കീഴിലെ മൻബഉൽ ഹുദ മദ്റസ റൂവി നൂറു ശതമാനം വിജയം നേടി. മദ്രസയിൽ ടോപ് പ്ലസ് കരസ്ഥമാക്കിയ മുഹമ്മദ് സിദാൻ (+2), മഹിയ തസീൻ, ഫാത്തിമ അഫ്രിൻ, ഹയ ഫാത്തിമ ( അഞ്ചാം ക്ലാസ് ) എന്നിവരെ പ്രത്യേകം അനുമോദിച്ചു.
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