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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഅനുമോദിച്ചു
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2026 6:59 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2026 6:59 AM IST

    അനുമോദിച്ചു

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    അനുമോദിച്ചു
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    മസ്കത്ത്: സമസ്ത വിദ്യാഭ്യാസ ബോർഡ് നടത്തിയ പൊതു പരീക്ഷയിൽ മസ്കത്ത് സുന്നി സെന്ററിനു കീഴിലെ മൻബഉൽ ഹുദ മദ്റസ റൂവി നൂറു ശതമാനം വിജയം നേടി. മദ്രസയിൽ ടോപ് പ്ലസ് കരസ്ഥമാക്കിയ മുഹമ്മദ്‌ സിദാൻ (+2), മഹിയ തസീൻ, ഫാത്തിമ അഫ്രിൻ, ഹയ ഫാത്തിമ ( അഞ്ചാം ക്ലാസ് ) എന്നിവരെ പ്രത്യേകം അനുമോദിച്ചു.

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